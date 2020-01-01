Airea (LON:AIEA) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Airea Plc (LON:AIEA) fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.01 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59), 6,863 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 3,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.08.

About Airea (LON:AIEA)

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes floor coverings in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers tufted loop pile, tufted cut pile, fiber bonded, structure bonded, and entrance matting carpet tiles, as well as a range of carpet planks and sheets for architects, specifiers, and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the burmatex brand name.

