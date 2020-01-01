Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKCA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AKCA opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. Akcea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Akcea Therapeutics will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

