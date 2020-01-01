Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE LNT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.72. 1,422,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.02.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $990.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 354.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

