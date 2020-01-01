Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ALLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $291.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 0.86. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.70 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Allot Communications worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

