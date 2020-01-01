Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Short Interest Up 5.3% in December

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,339.39 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,022.37 and a one year high of $1,367.07. The company has a market cap of $923.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,329.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,225.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,420.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

