Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Shares Up 20.9%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) was up 20.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69, approximately 1,935 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambow Education during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ambow Education during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambow Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000.

About Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three business divisions: Better Schools, Better Jobs, and Others. The Better Schools division provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services that provide test preparation programs; and international education programs.

