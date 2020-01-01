American Brivision (Holding) (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Trading Down 1%

American Brivision (Holding) Corp (OTCMKTS:ABVC) shares fell 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15, 301 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42.

About American Brivision (Holding) (OTCMKTS:ABVC)

American BriVision (Holding) Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's licensed products include ABV-1501, a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1502, a combination therapy for solid tumors with Anti-PD1; ABV-1503, a combination therapy for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ABV-1504 for depressive disorders; ABV-1505, a combination therapy for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; BFC-1401, a vitreous substitute for vitrectomy; and Maitake combination therapy.

