American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Down 5.7% in December

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 345,500 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the November 28th total of 366,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other American Software news, President H Allan Dow sold 32,935 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $523,666.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 89,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 44,839 shares of company stock worth $707,225 over the last ninety days. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Software by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,855,000 after acquiring an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Software by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,442,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 115,149 shares during the period. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Software by 54.7% during the second quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 381,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Software by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American Software by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

American Software stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $479.28 million, a PE ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.53. American Software has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, analysts predict that American Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

