Amplify CrowdBureau Peer-to-Peer Lending & Crowdfunding ETF (NYSEARCA:LEND) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Amplify CrowdBureau Peer-to-Peer Lending & Crowdfunding ETF (NYSEARCA:LEND) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.53 and last traded at $17.81, approximately 19,511 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 4,534% from the average daily volume of 421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.9809 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 5.51%.

