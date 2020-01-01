Analysts Anticipate Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) to Announce $1.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) will announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Allegion reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $748.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.64 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.88.

Shares of ALLE traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $124.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Allegion has a twelve month low of $78.31 and a twelve month high of $125.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.71 and a 200-day moving average of $108.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other Allegion news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $2,357,196.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,395.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,288 shares of company stock worth $7,609,276. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at about $26,922,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $929,344,000 after acquiring an additional 821,079 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 189.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 36,314 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Allegion by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

