Analysts Anticipate Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Vectrus posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $359.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.34 million.

VEC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Francis Peloso sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,513.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VEC opened at $51.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.16. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

