Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $472.28 Million

Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) to report $472.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $464.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $478.40 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $461.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.99 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.89%. Central Garden & Pet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

CENT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 220,158 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

CENT traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $31.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,883. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of -0.11. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.28.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

