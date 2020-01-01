Analysts Expect Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) to Post $0.51 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.28. Conn’s posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Conn’s had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $377.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CONN shares. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.50 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $12.39 on Friday. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 229.5% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 218.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

