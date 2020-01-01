Analysts Expect Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.03. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRGI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ:FRGI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.89. 355,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,595. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $271.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of -0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

