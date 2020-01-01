Analysts Set Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) PT at $21.33

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAUR. TheStreet lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Shares of LAUR stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 719,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,116. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59. Laureate Education has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -587.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.49). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $773.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Juan Jose Hurtado sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,596 shares in the company, valued at $245,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,809.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,514 over the last 90 days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.