Analysts Set Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Price Target at $49.25

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.25.

SERV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of SERV stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.66. 1,001,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.23. Servicemaster Global has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.05 million. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. Servicemaster Global’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,382.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SERV. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 6.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 63.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 61.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

