Anastasios (Taso) Arima Buys 2,906,494 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Ltd (ASX:PLL) Stock

Piedmont Lithium Ltd (ASX:PLL) insider Anastasios (Taso) Arima acquired 2,906,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$319,714.34 ($226,747.76).

PLL stock opened at A$0.12 ($0.08) on Wednesday. Piedmont Lithium Ltd has a one year low of A$0.09 ($0.06) and a one year high of A$0.19 ($0.13). The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $95.81 million and a PE ratio of -7.34.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

