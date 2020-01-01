Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Announces GBX 1.63 Dividend

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:APF traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 192 ($2.53). The stock had a trading volume of 125,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $348.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1-year low of GBX 135.50 ($1.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 229 ($3.01). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 186.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 196.91.

In related news, insider Julian Treger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.43), for a total value of £185,000 ($243,357.01). Also, insider Graeme Dacomb bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,256.51). In the last three months, insiders purchased 24,920 shares of company stock worth $4,798,480.

Several analysts have weighed in on APF shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.09) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 213 ($2.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 229.50 ($3.02).

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

