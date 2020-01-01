ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.46

Shares of ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.46 and last traded at $36.12, with a volume of 4291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AHCHY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.51.

About ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement, commodity clinker, and aggregates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company primarily offers cement and commodity clinker under the CONCH brand. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

