Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) CEO Sells $1,911,786.50 in Stock

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Terry Considine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

On Friday, December 27th, Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,535,100.00.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.50.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIV. TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.