Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Trading 9.6% Higher

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.73, 610,687 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 416,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbutus Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $169.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.80.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.22). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,416.39% and a negative return on equity of 298.87%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Corp will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,774,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 66.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 643,955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,049,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 69,882 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth $1,306,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 75.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 152,714 shares during the period. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

