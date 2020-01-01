Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,461 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARDC. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 127,514 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,022,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after buying an additional 37,324 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 323,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 25,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000.

NYSE:ARDC opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $15.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

In other Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc sold 8,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $120,684.28.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

