argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect that argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) will report earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($2.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($6.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.00) to ($4.77). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow argenx.

ARGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in argenx by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in argenx by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the period. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $160.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.51. argenx has a 52 week low of $95.28 and a 52 week high of $167.64.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

