Aryacoin (AYA) Price Down 45.8% This Week

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 20.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $400,945.00 and $10,603.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 45.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000643 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00001154 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 55.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Aryacoin

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,336,324 coins and its circulating supply is 118,036,336 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.