ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) were up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.46, approximately 804 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APNHY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY)

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers various oral solid dose, liquids, semi-solids, steriles, biogicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and infant nutritional products.

