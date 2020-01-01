Atheios Trading Down 16.9% This Week (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Atheios has a total market cap of $7,613.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.