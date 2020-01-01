Atlas Protocol (ATP) Achieves Market Cap of $9.40 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.40 million and approximately $112,501.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

