AT&T (NYSE:T) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 2.50

News headlines about AT&T (NYSE:T) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AT&T earned a coverage optimism score of 2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of T stock opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. AT&T has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on T. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $41.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

