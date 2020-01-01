BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) Increases Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0043 per share by the bank on Monday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from BANCO BRADESCO/S’s previous — dividend of $0.004.

BANCO BRADESCO/S has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of NYSE BBDO opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. BANCO BRADESCO/S has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92.

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. BANCO BRADESCO/S had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

BANCO BRADESCO/S Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

