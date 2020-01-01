Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0047 per share by the bank on Monday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.004.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of BBD opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBD. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.