Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) will post sales of $22.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.02 billion to $22.39 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $22.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $91.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.69 billion to $91.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $90.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.32 billion to $92.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.19.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. Bank of America has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $316.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $5,228,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 79,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $7,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

