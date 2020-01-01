Bell Financial Group (ASX:BFG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Bell Financial Group Ltd (ASX:BFG)’s share price was down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$1.19 ($0.84) and last traded at A$1.20 ($0.85), approximately 184,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.21 ($0.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.69 million and a PE ratio of 12.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.97.

About Bell Financial Group (ASX:BFG)

Bell Financial Group Limited provides stock broking, investment, and financial advisory services to private, institutional, and corporate clients. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company provides equities, futures, options and cash currency market, foreign exchange, corporate fee income, portfolio administration, margin lending, and deposit products and services, as well as super lending and cash management services.

