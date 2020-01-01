Benz Price Up 36.7% Over Last 7 Days (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Benz has traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Benz has a market capitalization of $356.00 and approximately $603.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00191232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.07 or 0.01369697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025472 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00123523 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Benz Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,969 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io.

Benz Coin Trading

Benz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

