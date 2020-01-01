BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Sells $26,544.56 in Stock

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Steven A. Lisi sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $26,544.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,830.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

XAIR stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.30. BeyondAirInc . has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $60.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of -0.20.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XAIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on BeyondAirInc . in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

