BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Shares Up 5%

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR)’s stock price shot up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60, 166,797 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 380% from the average session volume of 34,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XAIR. Zacks Investment Research cut BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a market cap of $63.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of -0.19.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BeyondAirInc . news, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,190.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,590.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 233,528 shares of company stock worth $870,824.

BeyondAirInc . Company Profile (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

