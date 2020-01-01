Bezop Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,133.00 (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, Bezop has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. Bezop has a total market capitalization of $126,710.00 and $1,133.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezop token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinBene, LATOKEN and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bezop alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00191318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.59 or 0.01377034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122251 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezop Profile

Bezop launched on November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. Bezop’s official website is bezop.io.

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinBene, Exrates, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.