BiblePay Reaches Market Cap of $180,856.00 (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded down 31.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One BiblePay coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, CoinExchange, C-CEX and CryptoBridge. BiblePay has a total market capitalization of $180,856.00 and $8,168.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BiblePay has traded 45.6% lower against the dollar.

About BiblePay

BiblePay (CRYPTO:BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 1,931,178,823 coins. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay.

Buying and Selling BiblePay

BiblePay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

