BidaskClub Lowers Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) to Hold

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AOSL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $18.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $335.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $116,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

