BidaskClub Lowers Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Strong Sell

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.97.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 292.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 939,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 138,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 447,981 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 2nd quarter worth $5,277,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

