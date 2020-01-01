Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Trading Down 15.2%

Bionik Laboratories Corp (OTCMKTS:BNKL)’s share price traded down 15.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.06, 1,088 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 374% from the average session volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Bionik Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Bionik Laboratories alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51.

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. Bionik Laboratories had a negative net margin of 346.19% and a negative return on equity of 41.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

About Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL)

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, focuses on providing rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological and mobility challenges from hospital to home. The company specializes in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Bionik Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionik Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.