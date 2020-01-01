BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

BTAI stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 3.09.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,988.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 284,818 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 21.6% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,190,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 211,169 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 45.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 80,959 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 247.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 31,218 shares during the period. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

