Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several analysts recently commented on BL shares. First Analysis initiated coverage on Blackline in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Blackline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Blackline alerts:

Blackline stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.56. The company had a trading volume of 197,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,122. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20. Blackline has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $56.29.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Blackline will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,496 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Blackline by 9.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackline by 9.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackline by 799.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 220,621 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackline in the second quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.