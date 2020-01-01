Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) rose 12.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $7.19, approximately 5,712,188 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 1,926,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

BE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $881.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 4.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $233.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.79 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 867.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 100,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $528,232.32. Also, EVP Hari Pillai sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $255,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 620,547 shares of company stock valued at $3,914,052. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,131 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 25,032.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 304,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 302,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 127.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 470,291 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 95.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 33,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

