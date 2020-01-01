BMO UK/PAR 0.001 (LON:BHI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.29

BMO UK/PAR 0.001 (LON:BHI) declared a dividend on Friday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BHI traded down GBX 8.39 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 102 ($1.34). 2,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. BMO UK/PAR 0.001 has a 1-year low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 102 ($1.34). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 94.65. The company has a market cap of $87.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33.

