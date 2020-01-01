Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Trading Up 10.7%

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) was up 10.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.54, approximately 1,975,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 607,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Several research analysts have commented on BGG shares. ValuEngine raised Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $277.84 million, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.14 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Briggs & Stratton’s payout ratio is presently -62.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG)

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

