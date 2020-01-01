Brighthouse Financial (BHF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ: BHF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/27/2019 – Brighthouse Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/27/2019 – Brighthouse Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/21/2019 – Brighthouse Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/11/2019 – Brighthouse Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/9/2019 – Brighthouse Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/6/2019 – Brighthouse Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

12/3/2019 – Brighthouse Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/3/2019 – Brighthouse Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/20/2019 – Brighthouse Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/16/2019 – Brighthouse Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/8/2019 – Brighthouse Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/6/2019 – Brighthouse Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2019 – Brighthouse Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:BHF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,634. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $44.12.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 17.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 84.3% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 119.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

