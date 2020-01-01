Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $882.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to post $882.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $894.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $876.06 million. Brinker International posted sales of $790.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 117.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 48,525.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Shares of EAT opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.25. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $51.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Brinker International’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

