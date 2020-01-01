British Land Company PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 7.98 (LON:BLND)

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.98 ($0.11) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BLND stock opened at GBX 638.80 ($8.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. British Land has a one year low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a one year high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion and a PE ratio of -9.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 591.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 558.80.

In other British Land news, insider William Jackson acquired 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39) per share, with a total value of £11,211.90 ($14,748.62). Insiders bought a total of 2,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,557 in the last ninety days.

A number of research firms have commented on BLND. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British Land to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 575 ($7.56) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.56) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 553.08 ($7.28).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

