Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Brixmor Property Group has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Brixmor Property Group has a dividend payout ratio of 128.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.61. 2,064,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $292.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Sunday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $66,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $165,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $455,070 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

