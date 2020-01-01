Brokerages Anticipate Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) will post sales of $263.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $267.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $261.60 million. Funko reported sales of $233.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year sales of $845.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $842.90 million to $848.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $941.12 million, with estimates ranging from $908.30 million to $953.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Funko had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson dropped coverage on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on shares of Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Funko in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. Funko has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $834.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 50,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $879,500.00. Also, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,416. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,589,000 after acquiring an additional 588,798 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth $1,064,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

